Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Grows By 631.6%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 631.6% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $49.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period.

