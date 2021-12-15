Short Interest in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Grows By 229.7%

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 229.7% from the November 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of WF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.33. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,344. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.80. Woori Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $527,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 626.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 48,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 158,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.