Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stake Increased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth $1,292,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 142.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 13.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 89,830 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $603.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWIR shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

