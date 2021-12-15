SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from an a- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $7.29 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $540.31 million, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 29.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $234,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 60,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SIGA Technologies (SIGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.