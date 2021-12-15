Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Update

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Shares of Siltronic stock remained flat at $$153.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of $152.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.68.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $438.15 million during the quarter.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

