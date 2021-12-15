Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €135.40 ($152.13) and last traded at €136.00 ($152.81). Approximately 15,752 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €136.20 ($153.03).

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAF shares. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €138.43 ($155.54).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €135.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €138.46.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

