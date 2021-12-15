Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys 735 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 2.3% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $131.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,148. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $139.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average of $127.70.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

