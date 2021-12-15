Silver Lake Advisory LLC Raises Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of ABM Industries worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in ABM Industries by 14.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,792,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in ABM Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.35.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

