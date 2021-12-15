Silver Lake Advisory LLC Takes $3.55 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 171,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000. Kimco Realty comprises approximately 1.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 54,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,448. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

