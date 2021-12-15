Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the November 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VIPRF opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Silver Viper Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.