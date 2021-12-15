Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the November 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VIPRF opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Silver Viper Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.
About Silver Viper Minerals
Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.