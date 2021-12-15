Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total value of C$93,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,733,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,846,492.40.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Rui Feng sold 15,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.54, for a total value of C$68,143.50.

On Friday, November 12th, Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.87, for a total value of C$175,965.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$202,279.00.

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$4.56 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.49 and a 52-week high of C$10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$805.05 million and a P/E ratio of 17.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$73.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

