Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 328 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 164.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CME Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $227.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.76. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.15 and a 52-week high of $232.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

