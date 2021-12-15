Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 74 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in KLA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $273,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $399.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.01. KLA Co. has a one year low of $252.02 and a one year high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.65.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

