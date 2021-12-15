Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,751,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,364,000 after purchasing an additional 172,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,721,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $598,448,000 after acquiring an additional 194,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $123.28 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.55 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average is $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

