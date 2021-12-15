Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 60 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $222,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 340.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.70.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $389.65 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $389.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.