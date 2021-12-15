Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in ASML by 3.5% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in ASML by 3.0% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $754.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $459.48 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $800.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $773.77.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $2.0938 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

