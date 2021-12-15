Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 120,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,878.14 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,885.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2,729.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.