Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 47.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.53. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.