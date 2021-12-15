Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the November 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 121,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,874. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $8.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

