Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.72 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will post $258.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.60 million to $283.06 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $108.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 561,812 shares of company stock valued at $22,628,441. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.63. 120,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,277. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 2.39.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

