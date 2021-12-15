SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3867 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has decreased its dividend payment by 7.4% over the last three years. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

