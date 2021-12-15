SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Issues Earnings Results

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SKIL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,709. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. SkillSoft has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

In other news, CFO Ryan H. Murray bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SkillSoft stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of SkillSoft worth $17,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

