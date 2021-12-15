SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SKIL remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,709. SkillSoft has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKIL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other SkillSoft news, CFO Ryan H. Murray purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SkillSoft stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

