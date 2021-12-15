SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,754,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,990,000 after purchasing an additional 61,993 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,432,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,386,000 after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 137,067 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 65,683 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.03. The company had a trading volume of 714,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,106. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.99. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

