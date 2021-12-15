SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 4,393 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 183,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 121,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,693. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $54.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33.

