SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes $2.21 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.83.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total transaction of $3,863,131.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,819,531 shares of company stock worth $418,309,027 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.74. 58,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,210. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 181.19.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

