SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) traded down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.02. 5,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,494,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.41%.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

