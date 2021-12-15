Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.78% from the stock’s current price.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet stock opened at $71.05 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $218,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,134 shares of company stock worth $6,042,511. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.