SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Down 32.4% Over Last 7 Days

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $280,269.52 and approximately $74.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.