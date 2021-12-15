Snowball (SNOB) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 26.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Snowball has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $110,285.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Snowball has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.30 or 0.08207357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00077452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,041.10 or 1.00141278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002619 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,345,784 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,340 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

