SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Short Interest Down 89.5% in November

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOBR traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. SOBR Safe has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

SOBR Safe Company Profile

SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, market, and sale of non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration. The company was founded on July 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

