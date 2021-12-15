Solstein Capital LLC Purchases 253 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12,650.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB opened at $107.43 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $110.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.