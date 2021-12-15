Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

OTCMKTS:SOTK opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $107.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sono-Tek news, Director Joseph Riemer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $51,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Haskell sold 4,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $25,169.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,582 shares of company stock valued at $596,474 over the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

