Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after acquiring an additional 576,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 57,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,838,000 after acquiring an additional 144,583 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SON opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.09. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

