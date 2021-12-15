SOTA Finance (SOTA) Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, SOTA Finance has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. SOTA Finance has a total market capitalization of $409,264.13 and $9,030.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SOTA Finance

SOTA Finance (CRYPTO:SOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

