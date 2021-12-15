Southern (NYSE:SO) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $748,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

