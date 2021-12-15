SP Asset Management Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SP Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,042 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 24.9% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 36,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 9.2% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 38.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,900 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 81,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

