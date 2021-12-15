SP Asset Management Grows Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

SP Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 60.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average is $68.60. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

