Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc Acquires 7,000 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $23,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 64,055 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $197,289.40.

On Friday, November 26th, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 25,789 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $81,235.35.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 79,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $248,060.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 32,281 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $85,867.46.

On Friday, November 19th, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 1,522,200 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,805,500.00.

Spark Networks stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Spark Networks SE has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

