SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 128,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,062,682 shares.The stock last traded at $358.45 and had previously closed at $360.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIA. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

