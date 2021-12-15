SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Trimmed by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.7% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.98. 4,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

