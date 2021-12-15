SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 173.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPSB opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.10. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.