SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $181,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.66 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16.

