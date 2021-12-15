SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.78. 806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,331. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.66 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16.

