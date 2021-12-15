SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $496.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,004. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $510.70 and a 200-day moving average of $498.49.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

