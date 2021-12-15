Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $13.80 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up about 2.9% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $13,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $234.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.00. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $138.14 and a 12 month high of $237.88.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

