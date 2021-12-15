Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.60

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.60 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 59.90 ($0.79), with a volume of 1999782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.81).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £316.57 million and a P/E ratio of 21.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Carol Kavanagh bought 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £9,899.34 ($13,082.25).

Speedy Hire Company Profile (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

