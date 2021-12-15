Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.04. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $151.69.

