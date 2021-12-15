Spire Wealth Management Buys 381 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 59,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,484.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 311,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

