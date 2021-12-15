Spire Wealth Management Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 230.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 36.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAP stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

